'Producer of St. Paul movie set to speak in Anchorage'

A screening of the new movie ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ will take place in Anchorage at the Lumen Christi High School gym, followed by a question and answer session with the executive producer, Eric Groth.

The free event will take place on May 15 and is geared for ages 13 and older. Seating will be in the bleachers or attendees may bring blankets to set out on the gym floor.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with video shorts and popcorn. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Q&A with Groth begins at 8:10 p.m.

The following day, May 16, Groth and his wife, Becky, will give a presentation, “Jesus in the Video Village: Bringing Christ into the film industry and beyond.” The talk will be at Lumen Christi’s gym from 7-8 p.m.