'Public invited to Sept. 8 pallium Mass for Archbishop Etienne'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will formally receive his pallium, a traditional woolen vestment, on Sept. 8, 6 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Pope Francis’ representative to the United States, Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, will be on hand for the Mass.

Newly appointed metropolitan archbishops from around the world received their palliums during a special Mass with Pope Francis on June 29. However, as a sign of unity with local churches, Pope Francis decided in 2015 that new metropolitan archbishops would officially be imposed with the pallium in their home diocese, rather than the Vatican.

The pallium is a stole made from white wool and adorned with six black silk crosses. The wearing of the pallium by the pope and metropolitan archbishops symbolizes authority as well as unity with the Holy See.

The pallium is worn around the shoulders to show the obligation of the bishop to care for his flock. It is traditional for the pope to bestow the stole on new archbishops June 29 each year. The rite is a sign of communion with the See of Peter. It also serves as a symbol of the metropolitan archbishop’s jurisdiction in his own diocese as well as the other dioceses within his ecclesiastical province.

The public is welcome to the upcoming pallium Mass. A reception will follow.