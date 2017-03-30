Public testimony coming on proposal to mandate ‘gender identity’ laws in Alaska

CatholicAnchor.org

A proposal to establish “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” to the list of protected legal classes in Alaska is set for public testimony on March 31.

Sponsored by Anchorage Democrat, Sen. Berta Gardner, SB 72 contains language that would require local businesses to provide services, skills, facilities and rental accommodations to groups that could use these in order to promote events and causes that advocate for and celebrate homosexuality, bisexuality and transgender identity.

The proposed bill would mandate that schools, business owners, non-profits and other groups to maintain policies and services that enable a person to dress and behave like whichever gender they claim to identify with, even if it is contrary to their biological sex.

Those found in violation of the law could be brought before the Alaska Human Rights Commission, which reviews formal complaints, issues subpoenas, holds hearings and oversees investigations of alleged discrimination.

Currently the Human Rights Commission’s work is limited to cases of discrimination based on immutable characteristics race, religion, color, national ancestry, physical or mental disability, age, sex, marital status, changes in marital status, pregnancy, or parenthood. If SB 72 passes, it would add ones stated sexual orientation and preferred gender identity or expression” to the list.

Other states, such as Massachusetts, that have passed similar bills have enforced laws that allow members of one biological sex to use the showers, restrooms, and other private facilities of the opposite sex.

The March 31 hearing on the Alaska bill takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the Senate Health & Social Services Committee.

To participate in the public hearing, Alaskans can go to a nearby Legislative Information Office, or call in directly by dialing (907) 586-9085.