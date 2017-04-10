'Public testimony rescheduled for bill to mandate “gender identity” legal enforcement'

CatholicAnchor.org

Due to the lack of a quorum, the Alaska Senate Health & Social Services Committee was forced to push the public testimony hearing on Senate Bill 72 to Wednesday, April 12.

The proposed law aims to establish “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” to the list of protected legal classes in Alaska. It was set for public testimony on April 10 and many groups and individuals had prepared to weigh in on both sides.

Sponsored by Anchorage Democrat, Sen. Berta Gardner, SB 72 contains language that would mandate that all local businesses provide services, skills, facilities and rental accommodations to groups that could take advantage of these in order to promote events and causes that advocate for and celebrate homosexuality, bisexuality and transgender identity.

Additionally, proposed bill would mandate that schools, business owners, non-profits and other groups maintain policies and services that enable a person to dress and behave like whichever gender they claim to identify with, even if it is contrary to their biological sex.