Redemptorist priest Fr. David Tobin dies

Redemptorist Father David Tobin, who served for a time in the Archdiocese of Anchorage, died June 27 after a heart attack. He was 77.
Born Feb. 15, 1937 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, Father Tobin grew up in Ocean Beach, Calif., where the Carondolet nuns made an impression on him.
He followed his brother, Redemptorist Father Joseph Tobin into the seminary in 1951 and was ordained as a Redemptorist priest in 1963.
In the 1960s, he helped run a popular summer camp, St. Theresa’s, from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on the Kenai Peninsula.
Father Tobin also conducted memorable parish missions in Anchorage, Juneau and other areas of Alaska, making solid friendships with families who generously supported the charities he recommended in the U.S. and abroad.
Father Tobin served as a missionary in California for 44 years.
He covered both sensitive and controversial topics during those tumultuous decades. The popular speaker booked missions three years in advance, drawing crowds of young people to hear hard-hitting presentations of the Catholic faith.
Father Tobin’s funeral Mass was on July 3 at St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Whittier, Calif.
April 2017 @ 4:16 pm Randy Homier
I met the Tobin brothers, Joseph and David, in 1951 when I assumed the position as scoutmaster of their troop at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in San Diego, Ca. I was preparing to enter the seminary and they decided to seek the blessings of their parents to do the same. We began that journey together; they were in high-school and I was in college. After a short time I was called home to take over the family when my father was critically injured in an auto accident. The Fathers’ histories are well known. Several years later I met and married a saintly lady and now 64 years later we enjoy the fond memories of the many times spent with the two scouts that answered the call to serve. Thanks be to God
November 2015 @ 1:22 pm Matthew Torres
I am just now finding out about the death of Father Tobin, and I am saddened to hear that he has passed, but so blessed that he is in Heaven. I met Father Tobin when I was 19 years old. I needed someone to talk to about an issue I was having. Not only did he help me at that moment, but he was there for me throughout my life when ever I needed him. He was always a phone call away. At my request , he married my wife and I in June of 98. The last I spoke to him was about me finally finding Christ in my life, and I called him to share my joy. He was so proud of me. I will miss you Father, I admired you greatly and will always treasure our moments together. I am blessed to have had you on my life’s path. You gave me grace and mercy that only a Fathers love can show.
September 2014 @ 10:54 pm Gail Gardner
I CAN’T BEGIN TO TELL YOU HOW MANY LIVES HE SAVED. HE WAS AN AMAZING MAN WHO ONLY THOUGHT OF OTHERS, AND ALWAYS PUT HIMSELF LAST. MY FAMILY WAS SO DEDICATED TO HIM AND ALL OF HIS TEACHINGS HE HAD FOR US. I CAN’T IMAGINE A LIFE WITHOUT HIS FRIENDSHIP. WE STAYED WITH HIM TO THE VERY END, AND WHEN HE TOOK HIS LAST BREATH HE HAD A TEAR IN HIS EYE AND A SMILE ON HIS FACE. GOD WAS WITH US IN THE ROOM AND YOU COULD FEEL THE HAND OF GOD TOUCH HIM AND US ALL AT THE SAME TIME. MY HEART WAS CRUSHED WHEN I HAD TO SAY MY FINAL GOODBYE TO HIM..BUT WE ALL FELT GOD IN THE ROOM WITH US HOLDING OUR HEARTS. GOODBYE MY FRIEND AND THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE 43 YEARS YOU STOOD BY MY FAMILY AND PRAYED WITH US. YOU SHALL ALWAYS BE MISSED