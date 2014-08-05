Redemptorist priest Fr. David Tobin dies

CatholicAnchor.org

Redemptorist Father David Tobin, who served for a time in the Archdiocese of Anchorage, died June 27 after a heart attack. He was 77.

Born Feb. 15, 1937 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, Father Tobin grew up in Ocean Beach, Calif., where the Carondolet nuns made an impression on him.

He followed his brother, Redemptorist Father Joseph Tobin into the seminary in 1951 and was ordained as a Redemptorist priest in 1963.

In the 1960s, he helped run a popular summer camp, St. Theresa’s, from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on the Kenai Peninsula.

Father Tobin also conducted memorable parish missions in Anchorage, Juneau and other areas of Alaska, making solid friendships with families who generously supported the charities he recommended in the U.S. and abroad.

Father Tobin served as a missionary in California for 44 years.

He covered both sensitive and controversial topics during those tumultuous decades. The popular speaker booked missions three years in advance, drawing crowds of young people to hear hard-hitting presentations of the Catholic faith.

Father Tobin’s funeral Mass was on July 3 at St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Whittier, Calif.