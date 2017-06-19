'Religious sister who served Alaskans for 30 years dies'

CatholicAnchor.org

Sister Joyce Ross, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, died June 19 in her order’s motherhouse in Albany, New York.

Along with her long-time friend and partner in ministry, Sister Joan Barina of the Medical Mission Sister, who passed away in January, the two religious sisters served more than 30 years at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Kenai before they departed Alaska in 2009.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the church here,” Sister Ross said at the time. “We’re the ones who have really been blessed by the people.”

Upon the sisters departure from Alaska, then Anchorage Archbishop Roger Schwietz presented them with the Holy Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal, also known as the Cross of Honor, which comes from Rome and is given for distinguished service to the church.

“They have been a great example of how women have planted the seeds of our church, long before this diocese ever existed,” Archbishop Schwietz said at the time. “We are able to thank all of those women through the recognition of these two sisters.”

It’s that feminine aspect of the church that the sisters have so humbly and fully committed themselves to that has brought such a richness of stewardship to the parish.

“We were never afraid to involve the people. They didn’t always see their gifts, but we did,” Sister Ross said just before she left Alaska. “You have to encourage people to use their gifts, and when they do, things flourish.”

Over more than three decades, the sisters facilitated a wide range of ministries, from the development of the Clothes Quarters, a thrift-store started to raise funds to purchase food for the Kenai Peninsula’s hungry to youth missions to Bush communities, visits to Wildwood Pretrial Facility and an ecumenical partnership with Soldotna United Methodist Church to provide breakfast for students at Kenai Alternative High School.

A longer obituary, along with funeral arrangements, will be forthcoming.