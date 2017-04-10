'Sanctioning suicide runs contrary to Alaskan values'

CatholicAnchor.org

By Leonard Kelley

Under the guise of compassion, a physician assisted suicide bill (House Bill 54) has been filed by Representative Harriet Drummond in the Alaska Legislature. This so-called “Right to Die” bill is nothing less than state sponsored homicide. Homicide is the killing of one human being by another.

In 1959 Alaska instituted our State Constitution. Section seven of the Constitution provides that no person will be deprived of life without due process of law and Section 22 protects a person’s right to privacy.

The Alaskan Supreme Court in Sampson vs. Alaska 31P 3rd 88 (AK 2001), held that physician-assisted suicide is illegal because the Alaska Constitution’s guarantee of privacy and liberty is afforded to terminally ill human beings.

The authors of HB 54 state that their bill is about terminally ill persons dying with dignity. Attempting to sanitize the process with semantics does not alter the fact that the state would be participating in homicide.

Physician-assisted suicide is fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious societal risks. Instead of participating in assisted suicide, physicians must aggressively respond to the needs of patients at the end of life. According to the American Medical Association, patients should not be abandoned once it is determined that a cure is impossible.

In short, human life is inherently valuable.

Furthermore, physician-assisted suicide supports a perverse financial alignment between persons and/or entities who would benefit by a vulnerable person’s death. Government health care coverage and/or insurance coverage for medical care of a vulnerable person could be adversely influenced by a physician’s opinion regarding the financing of a vulnerable person’s care. It is likely that a vulnerable person, due to economic, social and personal pressures would feel obligated to be euthanized because their family and/or state would be better served by their death. As an advocate of an individual’s right to life and privacy, I am concerned about the well-being of the most vulnerable among us. Physician-assisted homicide legislation is anything but compassionate.

Alaska has been in the forefront of protecting vulnerable adults. In fact state law makes it a crime for a family to abandon and not support a vulnerable adult. State law also protects older persons from exploitation by another person and requires health care givers, clergy and state employees to report exploitation and abuse that may result in imminent risk of physical harm to a vulnerable person.

Alaskans confirm their concern for elders and vulnerable adults by providing senior benefit programs, sponsoring reduction of real estate taxes, funding home and community based senior grants, sponsoring a missing vulnerable adult notification program, and sponsoring health and safety programs educating Alaskans about the futility of suicide. Over the years, Alaskan policy makers have protected the most vulnerable among us.

Any legislation which purports to allow a physician or other third party to assist in the taking of the life of another is inconsistent with Alaskan values.

Contact your legislators and let them know that HB 54 should be defeated.

The writer is an attorney and a member of St. Andrew Church in Eagle River.