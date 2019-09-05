'Seven Alaskans to undergo first rite on way to becoming deacons'

After two years of preparation and study, seven Alaskan men will undergo the rite of candidacy on Sept. 20 as part of their ongoing preparation to become permanent deacons in the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Projected to be ordained in 2022, the men have three years of training left. Once ordained to the diaconate, they will receive two-year assignments in their respective parishes for additional mentoring from their parish priest and liturgical team.

The men include the following Alaskans: Matthew Myers from Our Lady of the Lake in Big Lake, John Ostrom from St. Patrick Church in Anchorage, Matthew Pustina from Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage, Don Remer from St. Andrew Church in Eagle River, Clint Adler from St. Benedict Church in Anchorage, Jon Agosti from St. Anthony Church in Anchorage, and Sandon Broek from Holy Cross Church in Anchorage. All of the men are married.

The upcoming rite of candidacy offers these men the opportunity to publicly express their intention to receive ordination as a permanent deacon. They will commit, in the presence of the bishop, to serve others as an ordained cleric, and affirm that they are making this intention freely on their own accord.

The bishop will then acknowledge the commitment being made in the name of the church and admonish those being blessed in the rite to commit themselves to prayer and service in the Catholic Church.

This is the first of three rites in preparing for the final rite of ordination.

The upcoming rite of candidacy will take place on Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Holy Spirit Center’s Resurrection Chapel. The public is welcome to attend.