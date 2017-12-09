'Simbang Gabi Masses in Mat-Su & Anchorage prep faithful for Christmas'

CatholicAnchor.org

Simbang Gabi is a series of special liturgies leading up to Christmas. The celebration of the nine-day novena of Masses is a longest-running and popular Catholic Filipino religious tradition. At the Masses, the faithful especially focus on the Blessed Virgin Mary in the preparation for the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ.

IN ANCHORAGE

In Anchorage, Simbang Gabi Masses will take place on the following days: Dec. 15 at Holy Family Cathedral at 6 p.m., Dec. 16 at Holy Spirit Center at 6 p.m., Dec. 17 at St. Anthony Church at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 18 at St. Benedict Church at 6 p.m., Dec. 19 at St. Patrick Church at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 20 at Holy Cross Church at 6 p.m., Dec. 21 at St. Andrew Church at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 22 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 6 p.m. and Dec. 23 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the Masses in Anchorage, contact Letcia Tadina at 830-4195.

IN MAT-SU

In the Mat-Su Valley, Simbang Gabi Masses will take place at St. Michael Church with Father Jaime Mencias on the following days: Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. (with potluck following), Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. (with potluck following).

The Dec. 19 Mass will be at 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla with a potluck following.

For more information, call 745-3229 or visit st-mikesparish.org.