'Sisters of Life to give women’s retreat in Wasilla'

St. Benedict Church in Anchorage is facilitating a women’s retreat, June 30-July 1, given by the Sisters of Life at St. Therese’s Camp in Wasilla. The retreat is for all women ages 14-24 and will include talks on trust, prayer and the feminine genius. The sisters will share some of their vocation stories, followed by a question and answer session.

The retreat will also include Mass, confession and adoration with original music from the Sisters of Life.

The Sisters of Life is a religious community of women founded in 1991 by John Cardinal O’Connor for the protection and enhancement of the sacredness of every human life. Like all religious communities, the sisters take traditional vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. They also are consecrated under a special, fourth vow to protect and enhance the sacredness of human life.

Transportation will be provided from Anchorage with departure at 3:30 p.m. on June 30 from Lumen Christi High School. Those traveling independently should meet at St. Therese’s Camp in Wasilla by 5 p.m.

For more information or to register for the retreat, contact Elise Zajicek at ezajicek@stbenedictsak.com.