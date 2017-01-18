Pro-life-pic

Soldotna Catholics to take pro-life stand on Jan. 23

A group of lay Catholics in Soldotna, Alaska, will take a peaceful and public stand in support of the lives of unborn babies.

On Jan. 23, one day after the 44 anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a group of Soldotna Catholics will meet at the Soldotna Y, in the mini-mall parking lot to pray and hold signs in support of unborn children.

The gathering will take place from 3-5 p.m. Attendees can bring their own signs, but signs will also be provided.

