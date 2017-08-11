'Parish has 52-year tradition to serve food & hold Mass at Alaska fair'

CatholicAnchor.org

It’s been 52 years and counting that St. Michael Church in Palmer has operated its Slippery Gulch eatery at the Alaska State Fair (Aug. 24 to Sept 4)

The blue metal building with white trim is located on the Green Trail, near the midway and the Rate Race booth, Slippery Gulch is run entirely by parish volunteers to raise money for the church and its outreaches.

The eatery with indoor seating is known for its family friendly atmosphere and low prices. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, grilled ham and cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chili, homemade soups, hot and cold drinks, desserts, and its famous homemade pies.

For fairgoers looking for spiritual nourishment, the parish also offers Mass at “The Gulch” on Saturday nights during the fair beginning at 10:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the liturgy are asked to enter through the back door.

For more information about Slippery Gulch or to volunteer, call St. Michael Church at 745-3229.