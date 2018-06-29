Summer Catholic camp registration is still open

The summer’s first session of St. Therese’s Camp in the Mat-Su Valley wrapped up on June 29 but there are still four more weeks of openings.

The Catholic camp serves children in grades 3-8. Remaining camp weeks are July 1-6; July 15-20; July 22-27; and July 29-Aug 3. Some financial aid is available. St. Therese’s Camp offers a weeklong residential Catholic camp experience. For more information, call Rudy at 907-232-2066 or visit stthereseak.com.

