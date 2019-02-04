'Talk to explore God’s grace amid human weakness'

CatholicAnchor.org

We typically hate poverty, messiness and weakness, and would like to do anything to get away from it, but this is precisely where Christ meets and transforms human souls. While everyone looks for the perfect date night for Valentines Day, Catholics United for the Faith invites Catholics and others to a special presentation that looks at the beauty Christ finds in humanity even when we can’t seem to find it on our own.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, Sister Bernadette from the Missionaries of the Word will offer a dynamic presentation in Anchorage. Her talk is titled, “Immaculate Mess: Finding God’s grace amid Human Weakness.” The presentation takes place in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Catholics United for the Faith (Anchorage) Facebook page.