'‘Theology of Purgatory’ is topic of next Dominican Forum'

CatholicAnchor.org

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., all are invited to the next Dominican Forum talk, “Before Beatitude,” by Dominican Brother Columban Hall. The presentation will look at the theology of Purgatory and explore the following questions: What is Purgatory? Why does it exist? Why do we pray for the dead, and how do our prayers help them? The talk will take place at Holy Family Center, on the grounds of the downtown Anchorage cathedral. The Dominican Forum offers lectures, workshops and seminars that engage the critical issues of the church and society in the light of faith and scholarship. For more information call (907) 276-3455 or go online to holyfamilycathedral.org.