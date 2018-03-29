'Thousands of new U.S. Catholics set to enter at Easter Vigil'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Anchorage Archdiocese will welcome 68 new Catholics into full communion with the church at the Easter Vigil liturgy on the evening of March 31. More than 30,000 others around the nation will join these.

The Anchorage Archdiocese reports that a total of 36 catechumens, those never before baptized, will join another 32 people who were baptized in non-Catholic Christian communities.

As the culmination of the Easter Triduum, the Easter Vigil celebrates the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus. While people can become Catholic at any time of the year, the Easter Vigil is a particularly appropriate moment for adult catechumens to be baptized and for already-baptized Christians to be received into full communion with the Catholic Church.

About 85 of the nearly 200 dioceses across the nation have reported their numbers of catechumens and candidates for full communion to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).