Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate the closing Mass for youth gathered in Anchorage for the Alaska Catholic Youth Conference.
The liturgy will begin at 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. The public is invited to attend.
TODAY (11:15 am) – Archbishop Etienne to celebrate closing Mass for ACYC
