TODAY (11:15 am) – Archbishop Etienne to celebrate closing Mass for ACYC

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate the closing Mass for youth gathered in Anchorage for the Alaska Catholic Youth Conference.

The liturgy will begin at 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. The public is invited to attend.

