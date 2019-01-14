'CORRECTION: Tonight’s meeting with young adults is with Abp. Emeritus Roger Schwietz'

Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz will hold a meeting with young adults — those ages 18 to 35 — on Monday, Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m. The meeting will take place at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River and will include time for prayer, fellowship and conversation with the archbishop.

For more information, contact Matthew Beck, director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry for the archdiocese at 297-7734 or mbeck@caa-ak.org.