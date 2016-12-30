CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a round-up of news briefs and upcoming events across the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska.

Search for longest married couple

Worldwide Marriage Encounter is searching for the longest married couple across the United States and Canada. All nominations must be received by Jan. 10 and emailed to Dick and Diane Baumbach: wwmelmc2017@gmail.com, or called into 321-804-2310. The couple selected to represent Alaska will be announced at the Annual Worldwide Marriage Encounter Mass, Dinner & Dance Celebration. Tickets available soon. For more information, e-mail James or Shaharriet at jnshouch@gci.net or call 907-644-8677 or 907-230-5589.

Holy Rosary Academy raffle tickets on sale

Tickets for Holy Rosary Academy’s annual raffle still may be purchased. The first prize is $10,000 cash, second prize is $1,000 or one fully discounted year of tuition, third prize is $500. Tickets are $20. The drawing is Jan. 31. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call the school at 276-5822.

Mass times at Providence chapel

Our Lady of Providence Chapel at Providence Alaska Medical Center offers a daily 11:30 a.m. Mass. Additionally, a 6:15 a.m. Mass is celebrated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Pro-life sidewalk counselor training

An Anchorage pro-life group, Alaska Right to Life, is recruiting sidewalk counselors. As the last line of defense against aborted children, counselors provide interventions to women entering Planned Parenthood. “We are actively engaging them with a kind and caring message that is focused on the Gospel,” said spokesman Pat Martin. To equip the counselors with the proper approach to this outreach, Alaska Right to Life is offering free Saturday training sessions over the coming months. The sessions, at four hours, will include both time in the classroom and on the sidewalk. For more information, call Martin at 232-2211 or email PatMartin@AlaskaRightToLife.org.

Retreat to explore St. Louis-Marie de Montfort’s secrets

The Legion of Mary’s annual silent retreat is Feb. 3-5 at the Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. Oblate Father Andrew Sensenig, of the Diocese of Juneau, will be the retreat master. Retreatants will explore, the two secrets of Saint Louis-Marie de Montfort. He was a 17th century French priest with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. The event is open to all men and women and costs $240. For more information, call Liz at 947-8335.

Mass for Catholic schools on Feb. 1

The annual Catholic school Mass is Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The archdiocese is home to four Catholic schools: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Holy Rosary Academy, Lumen Christi, and Our Lady of the Valley. The Mass is an opportunity to pray for the continued growth of Catholic education in Alaska.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays

The Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage. For more information, call 337-2583.

Patriotic rosary at St. Benedict

A patriotic rosary is prayed twice each month, on the first and third Mondays, at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage. According to organizers, the gatherings focus on prayers for peace, an end to abortion, strengthening families and building strong foundations of faith in younger generations. The prayer begins at 6 p.m. and takes about 40 minutes. Booklets are provided.

Strengthening engaged couples

Engaged Encounter, an in-depth marriage preparation experience for Catholics and non-Catholics, will take place Jan. 27-29 at the Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. While on retreat, couples dialogue honestly and intensively about their prospective lives together, including their strengths, weaknesses, desires, ambitions and goals. The weekend is open to any engaged couple wanting to prepare for a deeper, more meaningful life together in a marriage recognized by the Catholic Church. The registration form can be found online through the archdiocese website. Cost is $325. For more information, contact Deacon Mick Fornelli at (907) 297-7770 or email mfornelli@caa-ak.org.

Fatima pilgrimage open to Alaskans

Alaskans are invited on a pilgrimage to the Marian shrines of Western Europe, March 19-April 1, 2017, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Fatima. In addition to visiting Fatima, Portugal, where the Blessed Virgin appeared to three children, the pilgrimage makes stops across Spain and France. Prominent sites include Santiago de Compostella, Avila, Zaragoza, Montserrat and Lourdes. There are only about a dozen spaces remaining. For more information, contact Bob McMorrow at (907) 273-1552 or send an email to rmcmorrow2@aol.com

Mass celebrated at Native hospital

Every Sunday at 11 a.m., Mass is celebrated at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for patients and families. Masses are celebrated in Conference Room 2, near the cafeteria.