'Upcoming Events in the Anchorage Archdiocese'

The following events will be taking place in the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Winter youth retreat at Catholic camp

Registration is open for “Glory Bound,” a three-day retreat for middle school youth (grades 6-8) at St. Therese Camp in the Mat-Su Valley. The Dec. 28-30 retreat will include Mass, confession, adoration and a host of winter activities. Early registration is $89 (before Dec. 1) and $95 otherwise. To register, visit stthereseak.com and click on the event site at the top of the page. For more information, call Camp Director Rudy Poglitsh at (907) 232-2066.

School offers ‘Macbeth’

Holy Rosary Academy will host its annual winter Shakespeare production. This year, the school presents “Macbeth” in four performances. Performances will be at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. A dinner theater presentation is Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. All performances will be in the Lunney Center of Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. Tickets are $4 for students, $7 for general admission and $25 for the Saturday night dinner theater. For reservations (required for the dinner theater), call 276-5822.

Retreat on secrets of St. Louis-Marie de Montfort

The Legion of Mary’s annual silent retreat is February 3-5, 2017 at the Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. Oblate Father Andrew Sensenig, of the Diocese of Juneau, will be the retreat master. Retreatants will explore, “The Two Secrets of St. Louis-Marie de Montfort.” Saint Louis-Marie de Montfort was a 17th century French priest with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. The silent retreat is open to all men and women. Cost for the weekend is $240. For more information, call 947-8335.