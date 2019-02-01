'Upcoming Events & News Briefs across Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following events and opportunities are in the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Archbishop to celebrate Mass honoring those in consecrated life

On Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m., Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate Mass honoring all those in consecrated life. The liturgy will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. All are invited to participate in thanking the priests and sisters serving throughout the archdiocese.

Registration open for Catholic summer camp

Register for St. Therese’s Camp is open. The weeklong event at the lakeside camp near Wasilla includes a mixture of traditional camp fun and faith-filled experiences. The camp includes water games, canoeing and kayaking, an assortment of games including the popular gaga competition, a climbing wall, archery, campfires, skits and many other events. The camp also includes vibrantly Catholic counselors, opportunities for prayer and Mass with visiting clergy. The weeklong camps run from June 16-Aug. 2.

For more, visit stthereseak.com or contact Rudy Poglitsh at 232-2066 or campdirector@stthereseak.com.

Mother’s marriage movement lands in Anchorage

CanaVox is an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers. The organization, which includes nearly 200 local chapters around the world has launched a local group in Anchorage with the aim of studying and discussing the importance of marriage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings from natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively and lovingly about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal of the local chapters is to bring people together “face to face to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting, free from the hostilities often found in today’s public discourse. We are a forward-thinking and solutions-focused network of friends for marriage.”

CanaVox groups typically read a few short essays, personal stories, and view videos that are selected to spark interesting discussions.

For more information about the next meeting in Anchorage, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com

Our Lady of the Valley School’s dinner auction April 6

The 12th annual dinner auction fundraiser for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School will be on April 6 with the theme, “Aloha.” Tickets are on sale now at $75 a person. More information and tickets can be purchased online at olvwasilla.com or by calling the school at (907) 376-0883. Premium tables are also available.

Father-Daughter Valentine Dance in Palmer

St. Michael Church in Palmer is continuing its decades-long tradition of hosting an annual father-daughter dance at the parish. The event includes music, dancing, appetizers, formal photos and a chance for dads to treat their daughters to a special evening out. The dance is open to the public and will be on Feb. 9. For more information, contact Tina Leingang at 841-1682.

Youth essay contest offers free week at Catholic summer camp

The local Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court in Anchorage is again hosting its annual scholarship essay. In hopes of hearing from area youth the Catholic women’s group is offering three “camperships” to St. Therese’s Camp in Wasilla for the summer season. Camp dates start in late June and run through the end of July. Each session is for one week and the “campership” would cover the cost for the week.

Applicants for the contest should submit a 250-300-word essay on the following topic: “How will my time at camp help me to grow in love with the Eucharist.”

The winning essayists will be able to register at the camp on their own, with dates that best fit their family schedule. Early registration is advised as session dates fill up quickly. The essay is open to all Catholic youth who are currently in grades five through seven.

“Last year our campership essay entries were at an all-time high more than doubling the previous year,” the Catholic Daughters said in a statement about the essay contest. “Catholic Daughters have always looked forward to the wonderful essays that we have received over the years. It is always encouraging for us to hear what our young Catholic minds have to say about their faith in action.”

The Catholic Daughters are hoping that news of the essay competition will filter down into parishes, youth groups, schools and other youth centers. Applications and more information are available at parishes or can be emailed by contacting kewhitney@alaska.net. Applicants can also call Kerry at (907) 230-4726. Applications and essays must be completed and postmarked no later than March 1 and sent to the CDA Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 243953, Anchorage, Alaska 99524-3953.

Lenten prayer day on March 30

A Lenten prayer day is being offered in March with the goal of offering guided meditations on how to live the “Welcoming Prayer” in one’s daily life. A reflection titled, “God Come to my Assistance,” will be delivered by Father Dan Hebert. Sponsored by the local chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the event takes place on March 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage. A simple lunch will be provided, and the event is open to men and women. A donation of $10 is suggested. To RSVP contact Debbie Vea at (907) 952-0181 or vea@alaskan.com.

Lumen hosting free basketball night

Lumen Christi High School will host an “All Archdiocese Basketball Night” on Feb. 2 at the Anchorage school. The event begins at 5 p.m. and includes cheering on the Lumen Christi Archangels basketball team as they compete against the Point Lay/Kali Wolverines. The game starts at 7 p.m. with special halftime activities planned for children.

Help for struggling marriages

The Retrouvaille ministry is offering a three-day retreat, Feb. 22-24, in Anchorage for couples who are experiencing difficult times in their marriages. The event is designed to provide the tools to help struggling marriages get back on track. The gathering will give husbands and wives the opportunity to rediscover each other and examine their lives together in a new and positive way. This international program has helped tens of thousands of couples experiencing marital difficulty at all levels including disillusionment and deep misery. For confidential information or to register for the program, call (907) 863-8000 or email anchorage@helpourmarriage.org or visit the web site at HelpOurMarriage.org

40-day pro-life vigil begins March 6

The international spring prayer campaign — 40 Days for Life — begins March 6 and runs through April 14. Each fall and spring, pro-life advocates gather outside abortion facilities around the world to peacefully stand vigil, pray for unborn babies and help mothers choose life for their children.

In Anchorage, the ecumenical prayer vigil is once again taking place in front of Planned Parenthood, where abortions are performed at 4001 East Lake Otis Parkway. Vigil participants gather in the public right of way outside the clinic.

According to the official 40 Days for Life website (40daysforlife.com), more than 15,200 unborn babies have been saved from abortion and 99 abortion clinics have closed where 40 Days for Life vigils have taken place since 2007. Additionally, 186 abortion facility workers have quit the industry.

For more information about the upcoming vigil in Anchorage, contact organizer Patrick Martin at (907) 232-2211 or email PatMartin@AlaskaRightToLife.org. Additional information is available on Facebook at Anchorage 40 Days for Life page.

Archdiocese seeks director of Stewardship/Development

The Archdiocese of Anchorage is accepting applications for the position of director of the Stewardship and Development Office. The successful applicant will be a “dynamic leader to promote stewardship in the parishes, build strong donor relationships, oversee the writing and management of grants, and plan associated events,” the job opening states. Applicants should also have a strong background in development, fundraising and grant writing. Applications and additional information can be found online at archdioceseofanchorage.org/careers. Completed applications must be submitted by Feb. 8.

Lumen Christi to hold annual gala

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage is set to host its annual gala to raise funds for the 7th-12th grade Catholic school in South Anchorage. The event takes place Feb. 9. For tickets and information, call (907) 272-1530 or email gala@lumenchristiak.com.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Evenings of Adoration & Conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne have been set. Archbishop Etienne is available on the following dates: March 18, April 15 and May 19-20. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.