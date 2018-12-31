'Upcoming events & news briefs from across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a listing of upcoming events and news briefs from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.

A time to prepare for marriage

On Jan. 25-27, Catholic Engaged Encounter will offer marriage preparation for couples planning to marry in the Catholic Church. The program is an in-depth, private personal marriage preparation within the context of Catholic faith and values. The upcoming event will take place at Holy Spirit Retreat Center in Anchorage. For more information, contact Deacon Mick Fornelli at mfornelli@caa-ak.org or call (907) 297-7770

Summer youth mission set for Anchorage

The Archdiocese of Anchorage Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry is participating in the Just5Days program this summer. It is a summer service program designed for middle schoolers (those entering grades seventh through ninth in the fall of 2019). The program provides a five-day experience for youth that includes three days of service projects, as well as experiences to help youth learn about justice and bring their experiences to God within prayer and liturgy. The upcoming mission will be held in Anchorage June 24-28. The cost is $310. Those interested in participating must RSVP by Feb. 1 with a $100 down payment. Space is limited and filled on a first-come basis. The plan is for parishes to form teams of youth and adults and come to Just5Days together. Interested participants are encouraged to communicate with their home parish youth leader. During the event, the entire group will stay overnight at Lumen Christi School. Just5Days is sponsored by the Center for Ministry Development, a national, non-profit that works with dioceses in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Belize. For more information, contact Matthew Beck, Director of Youth & Young Adult Ministry for the Archdiocese of Anchorage at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 297-7734, or visit Just5Days.org.

Silent retreat with Fr. Gabriel Mosher

The Anchorage chapter of the Legion of Mary is hosting a silent retreat, Feb. 1-3, at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. The retreat will be led by Dominican priest Father Gabriel Mosher. Cost includes room, board and retreat fee: $240 single and $220 double. For reservations or information, contact the Legion of Mary at 947-8335. Space is limited.

Clare House in need of meals

Clare House, the outreach for homeless women and their children in Anchorage, is seeking a few more people to serve on meal teams. Volunteers will commit to preparing a meal for the Clare House residents on the first Monday of January, March, May and July. Meals are also needed on the 29th day of each month. For more information, contact Clara Williams at 222-7335.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Catholic student club meets at UAA

A Catholic campus ministry meets Thursdays during the academic year at the University of Alaska Anchorage in The Den from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are invited to bring lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship, Scripture reflections and prayer.

Book an evening with the archbishop

Dates for the coming year’s Evenings of Adoration & Conversation with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne have been set. Archbishop Etienne is available on the following dates: Feb. 11, March 18, April 15 and May 19-20. Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz is available on January 14. Parishes that wish to host an evening of adoration and conversation can contact Matthew Beck at mbeck@caa-ak.org or 355-3223.

Weekly Masses and adoration

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

* Sun.-Sat., Perpetual Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Andrew

* Sun.-Sat., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Blessed Sacrament Monastery, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

* Mon.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Benedict, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

* Mon.-Tues., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Tues., Thurs., Sun., Daybreak Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 6:15 a.m.

* Wed., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 9-10 a.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-9 p.m.

* First Fridays, Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, 6-8 p.m.

* Thurs., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of the Snows in Girdwood, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Thurs.-Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Michael in Palmer, 7 p.m.-11:55 a.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Holy Family Cathedral, 7 a.m.-noon

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, St. Anthony, 7-8 p.m.

* Fri., Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7-9 p.m.

* Sun., Native Mass, Alaska Native Medical Center, 11 a.m.

* Daily Mass, Our Lady of Providence Chapel, 11:30 a.m.

* Tues-Fri., Daily Mass, St. Andrew, 9 a.m.

Launch a Marriage Encounter weekend

Marriage Encounter weekend experiences can be scheduled in various locations across the Archdiocese of Anchorage. This ministry offers married couples a chance to reconnect, renew intimacy and romance and celebrate unity. Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers fully guided weekends by a Catholic priest and presenting teams. These gatherings do not involve public or small group sharing. Applications are due one month prior to any chosen weekend.

For more information about this opportunity, visit alaskawwme.org. To organize a weekend outside of the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas call Deacon Bill or Sherry at (907) 631-0484.