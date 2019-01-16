'Upcoming events & news briefs in the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of upcoming events and news briefs from around the Anchorage Archdiocese.

International mother’s marriage movement lands in Anchorage

CanaVox is an international marriage movement founded and led by mothers. The organization, which includes nearly 200 local chapters around the world has launched a local group in Anchorage with the aim of studying and discussing the importance of marriage.

The group meets monthly and provides readings from natural law, practical wisdom and science to equip women to speak effectively and lovingly about the beauty of marriage. According to the website, canavox.com, the goal of the local chapters is to bring people together “face to face to engage in the art of conversation with others” as “we explore the various issues affecting the marriage culture in a calm, thoughtful setting, free from the hostilities often found in today’s public discourse. We are a forward-thinking and solutions-focused network of friends for marriage.”

CanaVox groups typically read a few short essays, personal stories, and view videos that are selected to spark interesting discussions.

For more information about the next meeting in Anchorage, contact Karen McMorrow at (907) 245-5270 or kmcmorrow1@aol.com

Archdiocese seeks director of Stewardship & Development Office

The Archdiocese of Anchorage is accepting applications for the position of director of the Stewardship and Development Office. The successful applicant will be a “dynamic leader to promote stewardship in the parishes, build strong donor relationships, oversee the writing and management of grants, and plan associated events,” the job opening states. Applicants should also have a strong background in development, fundraising and grant writing. Applications and additional information can be found online at archdioceseofanchorage.org/careers. Completed applications must be submitted by February 8.

Archbishop to celebrate Mass honoring those in consecrated life

On Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate Mass honoring all those in consecrated life. The liturgy will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. All are invited to participate in thanking the priests and sisters serving throughout the archdiocese.

Lumen Christi hosting free basketball night

Lumen Christi High School will host an “All Archdiocese Basketball Night” on Feb. 2 at the Anchorage school. The event begins at 5 p.m. and includes cheering on the Lumen Christi Archangels basketball team as they compete against the Point Lay/Kali Wolverines. The game starts at 7 p.m. with special halftime activities planned for children.

Lumen Christi to hold annual gala

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage is set to host its annual gala to raise funds for the 7th-8th grade Catholic school in South Anchorage. The event takes place Feb. 9. For tickets and information, call (907) 272-1530 or email gala@lumenchristiak.com.