'Upcoming Events/Opportunities across the Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following is a list of upcoming events, opportunities and news briefs from across the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska.

Mountain retreat with priests in July

Ask the hard questions, have fun and meet other young Catholics who are looking for a new depth and intensity in their faith. Father Louis Pascal, Brother John, and Sister Teresa Immaculate of the Community of St. John aim to provide a rich spiritual environment that encourages young adults to seek the truth about their life in the light of God by leading them to the person of Christ.

This year’s Young Adult Eagle Eye Summer Institute is for those ages 20-35. It takes place July 15-23 in the mountains near Anchorage. The theme for this year’s gathering is “Passion with a purpose: How can I do what I want and want what I should?”

Each day of the institute follows the rhythm of the liturgical observances of the Community of St. John, including morning, midday and evening prayer and daily Mass. The participants will begin by hiking the Crow Pass Trail for three-and-a-half days and then return to Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage for four-and-a-half days of theology and philosophy. For more information about Eagle Eye, contact Rachel and David Andrews at eagleeyealaska@gmail.com or call (907) 349-1258.

Friar to speak on finding purpose in life

On July 12 Father Louis Pascal from the Community of St. John will give a talk at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage titled, “Passion with a Purpose: How can I do what I want and want what I should?” The talk begins following the 5:30 p.m. Mass and it is open to the public.

Abortion outreach offers healing

Project Rachel is a confidential support group for post-abortive women and others who have been impacted by abortion. This ministry of the Archdiocese of Anchorage is open to all faith backgrounds and is free and open to the public. For more information, call the group’s confidential phone line at 297-7781 or toll-free (866) 434-3344.

Parish hiring faith formation director

St. Anthony Church in Anchorage is seeking to hire a parish faith formation director. Those interested in applying can contact the parish office at 907-333-5544, or by email at saparish.office@gmail.com. Copies of the full job description are available upon request.

Volunteers needed to feed the hungry

The Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage is seeking volunteers to help with their lunch or dinner service for the city’s homeless population. Lunch is served daily, 12-1:30 p.m. to those in the Medical Respite program and dinner is served to all guests 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, contact Laura Rice at Lrice@cssalaska.org.

Golf tourney to benefit seminarians

On June 7 the Archbishop’s Golf Tournament will take place to benefit seminarians who are training for the priesthood for the Anchorage Archdiocese. Participants can register as a single golfer or a foursome. Non-golfers can still participate by joining the 18th Hole Gallery and by staying for the awards BBQ at 4 p.m. Registration and sponsorship information are available at archdioceseofanchorage.org/archbishops-golf-tournament.

Lumen Christi accepting new students

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage is now accepting applications for enrollment in grades 7-12 for the 2017-18 school year. The school aims to provide a “rigorous Catholic education in a Christ-like environment.” Financial aid is available. For more information, go online to lumenchristiak.com or call 907-245-9231.

Archdiocese seeks accountant

The Archdiocese of Anchorage is currently recruiting for a general staff accountant. This position will be offered for a period of approximately 12 months. The position is responsible for providing the accounting staff with a high level of accounting assistance with the main focus being parish accounting reviews, parish accounting support, and Archdiocese of Anchorage Finance Office reconciliations. The position is full-time with benefits. Application and full position description can be found at archdioceseofanchorage.org. To apply, forward the application, resume and cover letter to Kathleen Williams at kwilliams@caa-ak.org

School music teacher needed

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Anchorage has a music teaching position open for the 2017-18 school year. The school is flexible on the schedule, which could be two days a week, all mornings Monday through Friday, or all afternoons Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Kathy Gustafson at 345-3712.

Teacher needed in Kodiak school

Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Kodiak has a full-time grades 1-2 elementary teacher opening. To apply, send a resume to the following address: Teri Schneider, Saint Mary’s School, 2932 Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615 or email: tschneider@smskodiak.org.

Palmer parish hiring youth/liturgy minister

St. Michael Church in Palmer is seeking a full-time coordinator of youth and liturgical ministry. The job entails developing and coordinating youth and liturgical ministry programs to facilitate parish participation. The position includes recruiting, training and supporting parish leadership teams of adult and youth volunteers. Other duties include preparation to meet parish liturgical and youth needs in collaboration with existing parish ministries, councils, staff, the Anchorage Archdiocese and the greater community. Saint Michael Church has about 400 families. To apply, submit a letter of intent, resume, and three references (with contact information) to frontdesk@st-mikesparish.org (Subject: Job Opening). Applications can also be mailed to St. Michael Catholic Church, 432 East Fireweed Avenue, Palmer, AK 99645. Applications must be received by June 15, 2017. For questions or to see the full job description, contact Kris Adamczak at we3kts@mtaonline.net or (907) 746-6747.

Father Clem set to celebrate 60 years of priesthood

Longtime Catholic Anchor columnist and former priest bush pilot for the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Father LeRoy Clementich, will mark his 60th year as a Catholic priest on June 7. The 92-year-old Holy Cross priest served the Anchorage Archdiocese as a traveling priest, flying to remote areas of the archdiocese to celebrate Masses, hear confessions and baptize. He is now retired and lives in Holy Cross House at Notre Dame, Ind. Father Clementich can be reached at the following address: Rev LeRoy Clementich, Holy Cross House, P.O. Box 1048, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

Five Dominicans-in-training headed to Alaska

In what is believed to be a first, five men training to become priests for the Western Dominican Province will visit Alaska with a Dominican priest to make a special tour of the state. For more than 40 years, the Western Dominicans have staffed Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Anchorage.

From July 10-20 the five novices, along with their novice master Father Anthony Roseveaer, will tour with special receptions, forums and other activities so the historic Anchorage cathedral can get to know its future friars.

To cover the cost of the trip, the cathedral is attempting to raise $5,000 for travel and instate expenses. For more information or to donate, email FrontDesk@holyfamilycathedral.org or call (907) 276-3455.

Catholic school seeks Spanish teacher

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Anchorage has a Spanish teaching position open for the 2017-18 school year. Hours are flexible and could include the following scenarios: Two days a week, all mornings Monday through Friday, or all afternoons Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Kathy Gustafson at 345-3712.

Mass times at Providence Alaska chapel

Our Lady of Providence Chapel at Providence Alaska Medical Center offers a daily 11:30 a.m. Mass. Additionally, a 6:15 a.m. Mass is celebrated on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Native prayer group meets Thursdays in Anchorage

The Native Kateri Circle meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for prayer, faith formation and a potluck at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage. For more information, call 337-2583.

Patriotic rosary at St. Benedict

A patriotic rosary is prayed twice each month, on the first and third Mondays, at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage. According to organizers, the gatherings focus on prayers for peace, an end to abortion, strengthening families and building strong foundations of faith in younger generations. The prayer begins at 6 p.m. and takes about 40 minutes. Booklets are provided

Volunteers needed for refugee day celebration

Catholic Social Services is hosting a June 10 celebration of World Refugee Day beginning at 12 p.m. at Mt. View Street Fair. Volunteers are needed for this annual celebration of cultures from around the globe. For more information, contact David Dietrich at ddietrich@anchoragelandtrust.org.