'Upcoming presentation on “Art and Spirituality of the Icon”'

CatholicAnchor.org

Dominican Father Brendan McAnerney will give a talk titled “ Art and Spirituality of the Icon” on Wednesday, May 17 at the Holy Family Education Center in Anchorage.

Father McAnerney has training and faculties to celebrate Mass both in the ordinary form of the liturgy as well as in the Melkite-Greek tradition.

He is a consecrated iconographer. As a Dominican priest he has served Roman Catholic parishes in California, Oregon and Washington. Since 2001 he has been

serving at St. George Melkite-Greek Catholic Church in Sacramento, Calif., where he

was pastor, and now is semi-retired. For 25 years he has operated DominIcon, a ministry that aims to “Expand the Appreciation of Holy Icons and the Traditions of the Eastern Churches.”

Father McAnerney received a bachelor’s in art history from Boston University and a masters in religion and the arts from the Dominican School in Berkeley.

He has painted since childhood. Since studying icon painting with the Antiochian Orthodox and later with a Russian master iconographer, Vladislav Andrejev, however, he has devoted the majority of his time to painting in the iconographic tradition of the Eastern Churches.

The upcoming Dominican forum begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.