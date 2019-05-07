'Upcoming presentation on authenticity of Christ’s relics'

The authenticity of Christ’s purported burial cloth — The Shroud of Turin — is the focus of an upcoming talk in Anchorage. The May 9 event is part of the monthly speaker series presented by the local chapter of Catholics United for the Faith.

Presenter Bob Bird will look at the significance, history and science behind one of the world’s most fascinating religious artifacts. The presentation, which has been delivered multiple times, including at ACYC, Holy Rosary Academy, various venues on the Kenai Peninsula and most recently in Florida and New Jersey, is titled, “The Relics of Christ with the Best Claim to Authenticity.” The event includes a life-sized replica of the Shroud of Turin. The talk also includes photos and discussion on the Sudarium of Oviedo, the Manoppello Cloth, the INRI sign, the Holy Grail, the Crown of Thorns and the Robe of Trier — all have a known location and a reasonable possibility of being authentic.

Bird is currently the host of The Bird’s Eye View radio show on KSRM in Kenai. He is a former U.S. Senate candidate for Alaska and has taught Western Civilization and U.S. history at Kenai Peninsula College. His talk takes place May 9 in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening includes a talk, followed by questions and answers until 8:30 p.m.