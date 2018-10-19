'Upcoming talk: ‘What would Chesterton think of the Catholic Church in 2018?’'

CatholicAnchor.org

One of the world’s most respected G.K. Chesterton scholars is headed to Anchorage and Soldotna for what promises to be some lively presentations on how Chesterton — one of the most prolific Catholic thinkers — would asses the state of the Catholic Church today.

Dale Ahlquist, president of the American Chesterton Society, will give a talk titled: “What would Chesterton think of the Catholic Church in 2018?” The event is being presented by the Anchorage chapter of Catholics United for the Faith.

Ahlquist is creator and host of the popular EWTN series The Apostle of Common Sense, and he is the author of three books on Chesterton including ”G.K. Chesterton: The Apostle of Common Sense,” ”Common Sense 101: Lessons from G.K. Chesterton” and ”The Complete Thinker.”

An internationally renowned speaker, Ahlquist has given more than 600 presentations around the world, including at Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Notre Dame, Oxford, the Vatican Forum in Rome, and the House of Lords in London. He has been interviewed by the New York Times, First Things, BBC News, Breitbart, EWTN among many other news outlets.

The upcoming presentation in Anchorage takes place on Thursday, Oct. 25, in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The talk will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook and type in: Catholics United for the Faith (Anchorage).

Prior to the Oct. 25 talk in Anchorage Ahlquist will give a presentation Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River. The talk is titled “Love, Marriage and Common Sense.” It will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.