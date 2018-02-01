'UPDATE: Feb. 7 parish listening session at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton postponed'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne has postponed the Feb. 7 parish listening session which was scheduled at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Archbishop Etienne will be out of state due to the recent death of his mother. Upon his return he plans to reschedule the listening session.

In an effort to engage with area Catholics about opportunities, challenges and the future of the church in Southcentral Alaska, Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne will be embarking on a series of listening sessions. Parishioners from across the archdiocese are invited to attend the gatherings and share their ideas and insights with the archbishop.

The first session will now take place on Feb. 15, 7 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla. All Mat-Su Valley parishioners are invited to attend.