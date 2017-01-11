etienne-distributes-host

UPDATE: Mass for Catholic schools on Jan. 30

Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate the annual Catholic school Mass on Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The archdiocese is home to four Catholic schools: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Holy Rosary Academy, Lumen Christi, and Our Lady of the Valley. The Mass is an opportunity to pray for the continued growth of Catholic education in Alaska.

