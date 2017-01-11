CatholicAnchor.org
Archbishop Paul Etienne will celebrate the annual Catholic school Mass on Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage. The archdiocese is home to four Catholic schools: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Holy Rosary Academy, Lumen Christi, and Our Lady of the Valley. The Mass is an opportunity to pray for the continued growth of Catholic education in Alaska.
UPDATE: Mass for Catholic schools on Jan. 30
