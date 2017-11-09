'Vatican astronomer headed to Anchorage to speak on ‘religious life of techies’'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Cardinal Newman Chair of Catholic Theology at Alaska Pacific University will sponsor a free public lecture featuring Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno, Ph.D. He is the director of the Vatican Observatory in Rome and Tucson, Arizona. The upcoming presentation will be held Nov. 28, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage (2111 Muldoon).

Brother Consolmagno’s talk, “God’s Mechanics: The Religious Life of Techies,” will look at how religion works in a society shaped by science and technology. How do scientists and engineers practice their religions? How in particular does a Jesuit brother, and an MIT graduate with a doctorate in planetary science, make sense of his Catholicism? The talk will examine the personal religious life and theology of scientists and engineers based on conversations with “techies” in California’s Silicon Valley and a first-person confession from a Jesuit scientist and astronomer at the Vatican Observatory.