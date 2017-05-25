'Vigil and funeral times for Sister Loretta Luecke'

CatholicAnchor.org

Vigil and funeral arrangements for long-time Alaskan and member of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, Sister Loretta Luecke have been finalized. Sister Luecke died May 22 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage after struggling with a heart related infection. She was 82.

A vigil prayer service for Sister Luecke will be on Sunday, May 28, at Holy Cross Church in Anchorage from 4-7 p.m. A rosary will be recited that day at 5 p.m.

Sister Luecke body will be taken back to O’Fallon, Missouri, for burial. The funeral will be on June 3 at 11 a.m.

A memorial Mass will be held on June 14, 7 p.m., at Holy Cross Church in Anchorage. All cards and condolences may be sent to: 225 Cordova St., Anchorage, Alaska, 99501, c/o The Tribunal.