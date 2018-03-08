WATCH: The unique life of a Catholic deacon and commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska

This video by Charlie Ess shows the unique life of a Catholic deacon in Alaska. Deacon Harry Moore serves at St. Michael Church in Palmer, Alaska, but every summer he boards a commercial fishing boat to catch salmon in Bristol Bay.

Click here to see the video.

