This video by Charlie Ess shows the unique life of a Catholic deacon in Alaska. Deacon Harry Moore serves at St. Michael Church in Palmer, Alaska, but every summer he boards a commercial fishing boat to catch salmon in Bristol Bay.
This video by Charlie Ess shows the unique life of a Catholic deacon in Alaska. Deacon Harry Moore serves at St. Michael Church in Palmer, Alaska, but every summer he boards a commercial fishing boat to catch salmon in Bristol Bay.
'WATCH: The unique life of a Catholic deacon and commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska'Be the first to comment on this post!
has no comments