Will our kids grow up to be Catholic?

“Will they remain Catholic?” This is the title of an upcoming presentation by long-time popular radio talk show host and Catholic father of nine, Glen Biegel. The March 28 talk in Anchorage is part of the ongoing monthly speaker series presented by Catholics United for the Faith.

Biegel will explore ways to raise a child so that they grow into adults who maintain their Catholic faith. The presentation will draw on recent research exploring the trend of so many young adults leaving the faith of their childhood. Biegel will look at ways to reverse this trend, while sharing personal experiences of raising nine Catholic children in Anchorage and also of growing up in a large Catholic family.

Biegel anchored a popular radio talk show (The Glen Biegel Show) in Anchorage for 12 years, discussing culture, religion and politics. He currently manages the EWTN Catholic Radio Station in Anchorage, KHRM 94.1 FM.

Biegel’s talk takes place in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute talk, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Catholics United for the Faith (Anchorage) Facebook page.