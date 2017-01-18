'Women’s March in Alaska sponsored by abortion and gay rights activists'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Jan. 21 Women’s March on Alaska — a local version of the national event in Washington, D.C, is heavily backed by pro-abortion groups and gay rights activists.

Like the counterpart in the nation’s capital local marches in communities across Alaska are sponsored by abortion giants Planned Parenthood and the National Organization for Women.

Gay activist groups like the Human Rights Campaign, Alaskans Together for Equality and the Alaska ACLU are also tapping into the interest in women’s rights to push their agendas regarding gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual ideologies.

The national march has removed at least one pro-life women’s group as a potential sponsor of the event.

Nevertheless, pro-life women’s organizations plan to take part in the national march as well as smaller events around the nation in order to bring a pro-life and pro-woman voice to the gatherings.

The Anchorage march takes place Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., starting at the Delany Park Strip on West 9th Ave.