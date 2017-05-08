'Yale singers to make Alaska debut at St. Patrick’s in Anchorage'

CatholicAnchor.org

“The world-famous Yale Whiffenpoofs, featuring longtime parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Anchorage, Michael Tappel, will perform in Anchorage on Thursday, May 25.

The performance at St. Patrick’s will begin at 7 p.m.

As the nations oldest collegiate a capella groups, The Whiffenpoofs perform more than 250 concerts in countries around the world. The Anchorage concert will be the group’s first in Alaska.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Whiffenpoofs’ website, www.whiffenpoofs.com.”

According to the group’s website, each year 14 senior Yale men are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs.

The group’s history goes back more than a century when “on a frosty January night in New Haven, Connecticut, five of the Yale Glee Club’s best singers convened at Mory’s Temple Bar to escape the cold. Louis Linder, the tavern’s barkeep and a music aficionado, welcomed them in to sing, beginning an institution that survives to this day.”

“In the years since, each generation of Whiffenpoofs have taken up the mantle of their forebears,” the website states. “For more than one century of songsters, the name, the song, and the weekly date at Mory’s have remained inviolate traditions that continue to bind us together.

The group’s signature number — “The Whiffenpoof Song” — can be traced to a 1907 when two of the group’s founding members created a humorous adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling poem, “Gentleman Rankers.” Upon the conclusion of the song’s premiere at Mory’s Temple Bar, the singers declared it their anthem, “to be sung at every meeting, reverently standing.” In the hundred years since, each class of Whiffenpoofs has sung The Whiffenpoof Song at the end of every concert as a celebration of brotherhood and tradition. The song has been recorded by Rudy Vallée, Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, and countless others.