'Young adult events April 15th and 18th'

Young adults, ages 18 to 35, are invited to an evening of adoration and sharing with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne on Monday, April 15 at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage at 7 p.m.

This coming weekend is Palm Sunday, so Monday will be an opportunity to set aside some time for silent prayer and hear from Archbishop Etienne about how to enter into Holy Week and prepare for the resurrection of Christ at Easter.

In addition, the young adults of Holy Family Cathedral have invited young adults to join them for the second annual Seven Churches Visitation, which will happen after Holy Thursday Mass on April 18. The event will focus on the seven sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The event begins at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral at 9 a.m. and then follows with prayers at the following Anchorage churches: St Benedict (9:25PM-9:40PM), St Elizabeth Ann Seton (9:50PM-10:05PM), Holy Cross (10:15PM-10:30PM), Blessed Sacrament Monastery (10:35PM-10:50PM), St Patrick (11:00PM-11:15PM), Holy Family Cathedral (11:25PM-11:59PM).

At the final station, the Dominicans at Holy Family Cathedral will join the group for the Last Supper Discourse. For more information, email Joshua Sy at joshua@joshsy.com.