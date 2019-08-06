'Young adults head to mountains for spiritual formation'

Eagle Eye Ministries, an outreach of the Community of St. John, held its annual retreat, July 10-21, in Anchorage. The event included a hike over the mountainous Crow Pass Trail with young adults. Father John Michael Paul Bartz and Brother John accompanying the group, offering spiritual reflections and encouraging participants to seek the truth about their life in light of Christ’s call. The ministry focuses on young adults, ages 20-35, who attend from around the country.

The institute followed the daily rhythm of the liturgical observances of the Community of St. John, including morning, midday and evening prayer and daily Mass. In addition to the Crow Pass hike, participants also gathered at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage for several days of theology, philosophy, prayer and discussion.

Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz presided at a Mass for the group, assisted by Father Arthur Roraff of St. Andrew Church in Eagle River and Father John Michael Paul Bartz.