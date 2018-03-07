'Young adults invited to evening with Archbishop Etienne and Jen Messing'

CatholicAnchor.org

Young adults, ages 18-35, are invited to an evening gathering with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne and national speaker Jen Messing, who will lead a conversation about Pope John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body.”

Sponsored by the Anchorage Archdiocese Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry, the March 19 event will run 7-9 p.m. at St. Andrew Church in Eagle River. The evening will begin with a time of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with Archbishop Etienne.

Following adoration Messing will speak. She has been speaking and leading theology of the body-based retreats around the United States since 2002. She is known for her ability to injecting the universal language of the theology of the body into a wide range of populations and subject matters, showing how applicable it is in everyday life.

Messing received a Master of Theological Studies from Ave Maria University and is pursuing a certificate through the Theology of the Body Institute.

For more information about the upcoming event, contact Matthew Beck at 907-297-7734.