'Young adults invited to an evening with Archbishop Etienne'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne wants to spend some time listening to young adults from Alaska as they ponder questions being asked by the Vatican about the state of Catholic youth. All young adults ages 18 – 35 are invited to the July 31 event.

The gathering will take place at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage from 7 to 9 p.m.

In November 2016 Pope Francis announced a Synod of Bishops that will take place in October 2018 that focuses on youth and young adult ministry. Dioceses across the globe have been asked to do some preparatory work beforehand.

For more information about the upcoming event in Anchorage, contact Matthew Beck at 907-297-7734.