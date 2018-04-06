'Evangelizing Young Adults: Upcoming mission runs April 9-12'

CatholicAnchor.org

FOCUS missionaries, David and Linda Hickson, who have spent years evangelizing young adults on college campuses, will be in Anchorage this month for a parish mission that is open to attendees from across the archdiocese. They will draw on experience in the mission fields with the aim of inspiring Alaskans to grow in their faith and effectively share it with others.

The four-day parish mission, “Your Marriage to God: Cultivating your Relationship with your Lord in Heaven,” will take place at St. Benedict Church in Anchorage, April 9-12. Each night after the mission, attendees will share food and fellowship together in the parish hall.

The daily schedule includes a 10 a.m. talk that is repeated again at 7 p.m. that night. Each day also includes 6 p.m. adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and 8 p.m. food and fellowship after the evening talk. The schedule of talks is listed below.

Monday, April 9, “Relationship that is Free: Freely choosing God to be #1 in your heart”

Tues., April 10, “Relationship that is Total: Holding nothing back from the eternal God”

Wed., April 11, “Relationship that is Faithful: Constantly returning to our merciful Father”

Thur., April 12, “Relationship that is Fruitful: Sharing the abundance of our overflowing faith.

In addition to these talks, a workshop on “practical evangelization” will look at how to effectively evangelize and catechize in the modern world. This presentation will be April 7, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the youth center above the gym at Lumen Christi High School.

For more information, contact St. Benedict Church at (907) 243-2195.