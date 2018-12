CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of December.

Dec. 11: 11 a.m., Mass, Providence Horizon House

Dec. 24: 6 p.m. Christmas Mass, Brother Francis Shelter

Dec. 25: Midnight Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dec. 25: 12 p.m., Mass, Holy Family Cathedral

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.