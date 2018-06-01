'Anchorage Archbishop’s June Calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne plans to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of June.

June 2 : 1 p.m., Ribbon cutting for Knights of Columbus purchased ultrasound, Heart to Heart, Eagle River

June 3: 7:15 a.m., Mass for Corpus Christi, Blessed Sacrament Monastery

June 3: 5:30 p.m., ACYC opening Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

June 4: 9 a.m., ACYC Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

June 5: 9 a.m., ACYC Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

June 5: 7 p.m., ACYC “Tonight Show” Q&A with youth & Alaska bishops, Lumen Christi

June 6: 11 a.m., ACYC closing Mass, St. Benedict

June 7: 7 a.m., Archbishop’s Golf Tournament, O’Malley’s on the Green

June 7: 7 p.m., Vespers prayer service for Kevin Klump, Holy Family

June 8: 7 p.m., Ordination of Kevin Klump to the transitional diaconate, Our Lady of Guadalupe

June 10-15: U.S. Bishops’ meeting, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

June 18: 1:30 p.m. Mass, Providence Long Term Care

June 24: 9 a.m., Mass, Holy Spirit Center

June 26: 9 a.m., Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton