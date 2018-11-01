Archbishop Etienne’s November calendar

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in November.

Nov. 9-15: U.S. Conf. of Catholic Bishops meetings, Baltimore

Nov. 29: 8 a.m., Mass, Blessed Sacrament Monastery

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.

You may also like...

'Archbishop Etienne’s November calendar'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved