'Archbishop’s April Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following events and liturgies in the month of April.

April 1 – Saturday morning Men’s Retreat, St. Andrew

April 2 – 11 a.m., Mass, St. Andrew Kim

April 6 – 7 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 7 – 11 a.m., Blessing & Opening Ceremony for Respite Center, Brother Francis Shelter

April 13 – 7 p.m., Mass of the Last Supper, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 14 – 10:30 a.m., Good Friday Faith Walk, depart from Pastoral Center

April 14 – 7 p.m., Good Friday Service, Holy Family Cathedral

April 15 – 2 p.m., Blessing Easter Foods, Holy Family Cathedral

April 15 – 8 p.m., Great Easter Vigil, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 16 – 10 a.m., Easter Mass, Covenant House

April 22 – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley school auction, Wasilla

April 29-30 – Confirmations at St. Francis Xavier, Valdez

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted.

