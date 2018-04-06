'Archbishop’s April Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne plans to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of April.
April 7, 6 p.m., Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova
April 7, 7 p.m., Listening session, St. Joseph, Cordova
April 8, 10 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova
April 12, 6 p.m., Mass & reception for Seminarian Circle participants, Holy Family
April 14, 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony
April 17, 7 p.m., Listening session focused on Catholic education, St. Benedict
April 18, 7 p.m., Listening session, Our Lady of Guadalupe
April 21, 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley School Auction, Menard Sports Center in Wasilla
April 25, 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Benedict
April 27-29, Listening session & Confirmation Mass, Dutch Harbor/Unalaska
