'Archbishop’s April Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne plans to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of April.

April 7, 6 p.m., Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova

April 7, 7 p.m., Listening session, St. Joseph, Cordova

April 8, 10 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova

April 12, 6 p.m., Mass & reception for Seminarian Circle participants, Holy Family

April 14, 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony

April 17, 7 p.m., Listening session focused on Catholic education, St. Benedict

April 18, 7 p.m., Listening session, Our Lady of Guadalupe

April 21, 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Valley School Auction, Menard Sports Center in Wasilla

April 25, 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Benedict

April 27-29, Listening session & Confirmation Mass, Dutch Harbor/Unalaska

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.

