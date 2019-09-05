'BISHOP’S SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau & Anchorage'

Editor’s Note: The following is a list of events and liturgies Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M. will participate in during the month of September

Sept. 5: Anchorage – 6 p.m., Bishop’s Holy Hour followed by Benediction at 7 p.m., Holy Family Cathedral

Sept. 8: Juneau – 11 a.m., Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Sept. 10: Juneau – 6 p.m., Bishop’s Holy Hour followed by Benediction, Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Sept. 18: Anchorage – 9 a.m., School Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sept. 19: Anchorage – 9 a.m., Holy Rosary Academy School Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Sept. 20: Wasilla – 9 a.m., Mass for Our Lady of the Valley School, Sacred Heart

Sept. 20: Anchorage – 7 p.m., Rite of Candidacy for Deacons, Holy Spirit Center

Sept. 21: Big Lake – 6 p.m., Vigil Mass, Our Lady of the Lake

Sept. 22: Willow – 9 a.m., Sunday Mass, St. Christopher Mission

Sept. 22: Big Lake – 11 a.m., Sunday Mass, Our Lady of the Lake

Sept. 27: Juneau – 5:30 p.m., Mass for the Feast of St. Vincent de Paul, Founder of Vincentians and Daughters of Charity, Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Sept. 28: Juneau – 9 a.m., Walk for the Poor sponsored by Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Sept. 29: Juneau – 10:30 a.m., Sunday Mass, St. Paul the Apostle

Sept. 30: Juneau – 9 a.m., Alaska Conference of Catholic Bishops Meeting

October 1: Juneau – 5 p.m., Alaska Bishops celebrate Mass for the Feast of St. Therese of Lisieux at the National Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux

October 3: Anchorage – 6 p.m., St. Francis Awards & Dinner, Our Lady of Guadalupe