BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage

November 2: Soldotna – 4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

November 3: Soldotna – 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish
Kenai – 11:00 a.m. Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Angels Parish

November 4: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

November 6: Juneau – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

November 10 – 14: Baltimore, Maryland – United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) meeting

December 2: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

You may also like...

'BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved