'BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage'

November 2: Soldotna – 4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

November 3: Soldotna – 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

Kenai – 11:00 a.m. Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Angels Parish

November 4: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

November 6: Juneau – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

November 10 – 14: Baltimore, Maryland – United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) meeting

December 2: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.