BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage

December 2: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

December 7: Sitka – 5:00 p.m. Vigil Mass at Saint Gregory Nazianzen Parish

December 8: Sitka – 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Sunday Masses at Saint Gregory Nazianzen

December 10: Juneau – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

December 20: Juneau – Bishop’s Christmas Reception at Saint Ann’s Hall of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

December 22: Yakutat – Sunday Mass at Saint Anne Parish at 1:00 p.m.

December 24: Juneau – Christmas Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 12:00 a.m.

