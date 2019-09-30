BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage

October 1:  Juneau – 5:00 p.m.  Alaska Bishops to celebrate Mass for the Feast of St. Therese of Lisieux at the National Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux

October 3:  Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. St. Francis Awards and Dinner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

October 7:  Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m.  All are welcome.

October 19:  Ketchikan – 5:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at Holy Name Parish

October 20:  Ketchikan – 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass at Holy Name Parish

October 21:  Ketchikan – 9:00 a.m. School Mass at Holy Name Parish

October 22:  Juneau – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m.  All are welcome.

October 26:  Wasilla – 5:00 p.m. Confirmation at Sacred Heart Parish

October 27:  Palmer – 11:00 a.m. Confirmation at Saint Michael Parish

You may also like...

'BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved