'BISHOPS SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau and Anchorage'

October 1: Juneau – 5:00 p.m. Alaska Bishops to celebrate Mass for the Feast of St. Therese of Lisieux at the National Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux

October 3: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. St. Francis Awards and Dinner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

October 7: Anchorage – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

October 19: Ketchikan – 5:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at Holy Name Parish

October 20: Ketchikan – 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass at Holy Name Parish

October 21: Ketchikan – 9:00 a.m. School Mass at Holy Name Parish

October 22: Juneau – 6:00 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome.

October 26: Wasilla – 5:00 p.m. Confirmation at Sacred Heart Parish

October 27: Palmer – 11:00 a.m. Confirmation at Saint Michael Parish