'33 Jesuits ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult in Alaska since 1950'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Jesuits West Province, which now includes the former Oregon Province that long sent Jesuits to serve in Alaska, released a list in December of priests and brothers which the order deemed to be credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult. The list includes accusations dating back to 1950.

The report names 111 men, including 33 who served in Alaska — mostly in the 1950s through the 1970s. All but one of the men who served in Alaska is listed as deceased.

Most of the accused from Alaska served in remote communities located in the Fairbanks Diocese. Twelve men, however, spent at least some time working in what is now part of the Anchorage Archdiocese.

Five men were stationed at the Copper Valley School in Glenallen. These men include Rev. Francis J. Fallert (1956-65), Rev. Harold J. Greif (1967-69), Rev. James E. Jacobson (1967-70), Rev. Richard L. McCaffery (1967-69) and Paul C. O’Connor (1965-66).

One man, Arnold L. Cluster, served at Sacred Heart Church in Seward (1952-61).

Seven men spent time in Anchorage. These include: Rev. Robert F. Corrigal (1974-78 and 1984-88), Rev. George S. Endal (1987-96), Rev. John P. Fox (1968-77), Rev. Henry G. Hargreaves (1969-72), Rev. Segundo Llorente (1970-76), Rev. William T. McIntyre (1980-81) and Paul C. O’Connor (1966-76).

Serving at Holy Rosary Church in Dillingham were Rev. Endal (1948-62) and Rev. Harold J. Greif (1952-67),

Rev. Llorente also served at St. Joseph Church in Cordova (1967-70).

The Jesuit West Province noted that naming the accused on the list “does not imply that the claims are true and correct or that the accused individual has been found guilty of a crime or liable for civil claims.”

“In many instances, the claims were made several years or decades after the alleged events and were not capable of an investigation and determination,” the West Province stated. “Many claims were received after an accused priest was deceased. In those instances, the accused was unable to defend himself or deny the charges. The Province was unable to undertake a thorough investigation. Deceased individuals are included in this list based upon the fact that an accusation was reported.”

The province also noted although there are 111 Jesuits listed over a nearly 70-year period with credible claims, “that represents 3 percent of the 3,567 Jesuits during those years. Today, there are seven Jesuits with credible claims, out of 484 Jesuits of the Province, or 1.4 percent.”

According to the Jesuits West Province Provincial Father Scott Santarosa, S.J., the list was publicized in an effort to demonstrate transparency.

“We do so because while the vast majority of Jesuits of our province are not on this list, it is important that parents not wonder whether their children are safe in a church, in a school or in any other setting where a Jesuit may be present,” Father Santarosa stated. “On behalf of the Society of Jesus, I apologize to the victims and families who put their trust in a Jesuit, only to have that trust so profoundly betrayed. It is inconceivable that someone entrusted with the pastoral care of a child could be capable of something so harmful. Yet, tragically, this is a part of our Jesuit history, a legacy we cannot ignore.”

Father Santarosa said the Jesuits have made “significant” reforms over the past 16 years to ensure the safety of minors and vulnerable adults.

“Jesuits West has both a zero-tolerance policy for credible allegations made against a Jesuit involving a minor or a vulnerable adult and stringent procedures to ensure the safety of minors,” he said. “No Jesuit who has a credible allegation of sexually abusing a minor is allowed to remain in public ministry. The majority of the cases related to the names that we release today date back decades.”

Additional names may be released later this year following a review of the Jesuits West Province’s files by former FBI Executive Assistant Director, Dr. Kathleen McChesney.

“If additional cases of Jesuits with credible allegations of abuse are identified, we will release those names as well,” Father Santarosa stated.

The release of the names included a notice encouraging anyone who has felt victimized by a Jesuit to contact both Mary Pat Panighetti, advocacy coordinator for Jesuits West, at (408) 893-8398, and appropriate law enforcement and child-protective agencies.